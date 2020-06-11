Left Menu
MCD requests Delhi CM Kejriwal to release Rs 1,500 to pay salaries of employees

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to release Rs 1,500 crore to pay salaries of their employees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:39 IST
Avtar Singh (left) and Jai Prakash (right) addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to release Rs 1,500 crore to pay salaries of their employees. "All employees who died in this battle against COVID. Delhi government should provide Rs 1 crore assistance to their families. We will give job to one of their family member. We are with the Delhi government," Avtar Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a joint press conference with EDMC and SDMC here.

"Our employees are not getting salaries for past three months. I request CM Kejriwal to grant us Rs 1500 crore. This is the responsibility of the Delhi government to support us," he said. Jai Prakash, Chairman, Standing Committee, NDMC said that the municipal corporation cooperated with Delhi government in the battle against COVID-19.

"Delhi government has failed. We ensured cleanliness and sanitization. We did not do politics in it. If anyone was found COVID-19 positive then our corporation employees did the work of tracing in the area. Our teachers are distribution ration. Drivers of ambulance of Delhi government have stopped coming but so MCD drivers are driving CAT ambulance. They did not speak for our medical staff and corona warriors," he said. "We are ready to provide any hospital, stadium and community centre. But we have to work together," he said. (ANI)

