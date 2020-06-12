Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt raids activist's family after US suit against former PM -lawyers

Egypt's state press centre, which handles relations with foreign media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mohamed Soltan, who was arrested in August 2013 and accused of crimes including spreading false information, filed a lawsuit against ex-Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on June 1.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-06-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 01:37 IST
Egypt raids activist's family after US suit against former PM -lawyers

Egyptian security forces raided the homes of two uncles of a prominent activist who recently filed a torture lawsuit in the United States against a former prime minister, lawyers representing the activist said. Egypt's state press centre, which handles relations with foreign media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mohamed Soltan, who was arrested in August 2013 and accused of crimes including spreading false information, filed a lawsuit against ex-Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on June 1. The complaint alleges Beblawi conspired to target Soltan because of his high profile role assisting international media covering political demonstrations in Egypt, and that he "directed and monitored (Soltan's) illegal mistreatment".

The lawsuit alleges that Soltan, who was released in 2015 and now works as a human rights advocate in Virginia, was tortured to the point of near-death during 22 months of imprisonment. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Beblawi, prime minister from 2013-14, resides in the United States where he sits on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Efforts to contact Beblawi for comment, including through an IMF spokesman, were not immediately successful. The court docket did not list any legal representation for Beblawi. U.S. law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss said that about 20 officers from Egypt's National Security Agency raided and ransacked Soltan's uncles' homes in Berket el Sabaa city on Monday night, holding them and their families at gunpoint.

They demanded and obtained passwords and security codes to access their digital devices, emails, and social media accounts, the firm said in a statement. "This is a clear attempt at interfering in a U.S. legal proceeding through retaliation, intimidation, and harassment," lawyer Eric Lewis said in the statement.

Soltan, an Egyptian-American rights activist, was arrested in Egypt weeks after Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi was deposed. Soltan had worked as an interpreter and assistant to Western media in Cairo's Rabaa Square, where a sit-in to protest Mursi's ouster was violently dispersed, resulting in hundreds of deaths. His father is a senior Brotherhood figure who remains in prison in Egypt.

"The security raids at the homes of his relatives in Egypt follows a clear pattern of targeting relatives of dissidents abroad," said Joe Stork of Human Rights Watch, which also documented the raids.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese protesters shut down roadways with fires as currency collapses

Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities on Thursday in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship. The pound slid to about 5,000 to the doll...

Statistics Canada to start collecting race-based jobs data from July

Statistics Canada will start including details about peoples race in its monthly employment data in a bid to reflect more accurately the harm done by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said on Thursday. The additional information will fir...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

2 Vande Bharat flights evacuate 362 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 362 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum and Mumbai on Thursday. 2 special flights from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum Mumbai carried 362 passengers today under the VandeBharatM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020