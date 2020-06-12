Left Menu
SC verdict today on petitions challenging MHA's order to pay full salary to staff during lockdown

Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its judgement on a number of petitions, filed by several private companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to make full salary to employees during the 54 days period of COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Earlier on June 4, the Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification on payment of wages, observed that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary for these 54 days.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a direction to pay wages to the employees during this lockdown period. (ANI)

