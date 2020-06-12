Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. Twitter said it had no policy updates to share. Google had previously barred advertisers from choosing ad targets based on users' race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 06:38 IST
Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. The new policy, which will take effect by the end of the year in the United States and Canada, comes more than a year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) charged Facebook Inc for selling discriminatory housing ads and said it was looking into similar concerns about Google and Twitter Inc.

Google and Facebook together account for just over half of internet ad sales globally, making their policy actions influential in the industry. U.S. protests following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, have placed a spotlight on racial inequities, including the challenges black people face in finding jobs and housing. But Google said its new policy was not a reaction to the protests.

"We had been working constructively with HUD on these issues since last year, and our timeline has not been driven by current events," Google spokesperson Elijah Lawal said. In a press release on Thursday, HUD encouraged other online ad sellers to follow Google's action. Twitter said it had no policy updates to share.

Google had previously barred advertisers from choosing ad targets based on users' race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. But researchers investigating discrimination have said advertisers could still use other data to exclude lower-income individuals and racial minorities from their potential customer pool. For example, ZIP codes, which refer to geography, could be a proxy for race as people of similar background sometimes cluster in neighborhoods.

Facebook banned advertisers from using ZIP codes, age and gender to decide who would see ads days before HUD took action last year. The company and U.S. prosecutors said the case, which was referred to a federal court in New York, is ongoing.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020