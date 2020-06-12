Left Menu
Weapons seized, 4 held for smuggling illegal arms in Indore

Indore Police's Crime Branch apprehended four people allegedly involved in smuggling of illegal weapons and claimed to have seized 27 illegal country-made pistols, 10 country-made revolvers and 10 live cartridges from their possession.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 08:50 IST
Indore Crime Branch apprehended four people involved in smuggling of illegal weapons. . Image Credit: ANI

Crime Branch officials said they have uncovered a network of smuggling of arms and ammunition related to previous cases. "A few days ago, the Crime Branch had recovered 35 guns. The interrogation of accused in that case revealed more people of this network. Of the four arrested, Amarjeet Singh used to make those weapons and Mangal Singh was arrested while delivering a consignment of illegal weapons," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vivek Sharma said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

"Police recovered 27 illegal country pistols, 10 kattas and 10 live cartridges from them," he added. (ANI)

