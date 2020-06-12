Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police COVID-19 tally reaches 2,028

One death due to COVID-19 and 120 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 48 hours among Mumbai Police personnel.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:55 IST
Mumbai Police COVID-19 tally reaches 2,028
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

One death due to COVID-19 and 120 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 48 hours among Mumbai Police personnel.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police now stands at 2,028, and the positive cases in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) stand at 82.

The Mumbai Police informed that out of the 2,028 positive cases, 1,233 patients have recovered and 22 deaths have been reported so far.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 6,397 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,25,933, the health ministry said on Friday. The new record single-day spike was reported ...

Waiver of interest charged during moratorium: SC asks Centre, RBI to hold meet in three days

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India to hold a meeting within three days to decide on waiver of interest on interest for deferred payments of instalments for loans during the moratorium period...

Challenges India, US face are from authoritarian nations like China, Russia: Ex-US diplomat

India and the United States can work together not to fight an authoritarian China but to make it observe the rule of law, former US diplomat and Harvard professor Nicholas Burns said on Friday in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Ga...

Two Chhattisgarh cops dismissed from service for Naxal links

Two policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying ammunition to Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, have been dismissed from service, a senior official said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020