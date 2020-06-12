Left Menu
Contempt plea in HC against Delhi govt over videos of bodies at LNJP Hospital's COVID ward

A contempt petition was moved in the High Court on Friday against Delhi government, its Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital over news videos showing bodies in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:37 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A contempt petition was moved in the High Court on Friday against Delhi government, its Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital over news videos showing bodies in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. The contempt petition moved by lawyer Awadh Kaushik alleged that bodies are lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, where COVID-19 patients are being admitted and kept.

The plea, which will come up for hearing on June 15, said that these officials have breached their own undertaking regarding bodies of COVID-19 patients since they have repeatedly assured the court that no bodies are lying in the ward and corridors of the hospital. However, the videos shown by the media are horrible, it said.

It sought directions to the respondents to appear in person before the court and explain their conduct for committing contempt of court by not complying with their own undertakings and not complying with the directions passed by this court from time to time. The plea also sought directions to constitute a committee of experts including doctors and advocates or any authority as deemed fit, to conduct an inspection of the LNJP Hospital to assess the situation and submit a report to this court.

Delhi High Court had recently taken a suo motu cognizance over the dilapidated state of the crematoriums as well as the piling up of the bodies at the LNJP hospital, the plea said. The Delhi government had given an assurance that this was only a one-time situation and all steps were being taken by them to ensure the timely disposal of the bodies and their cremation, it added.

However, the contempt petition filed against the Delhi government cited "recent news reports" showing the videos of bodies or unconscious patients lying on the floor of the wards and some even beneath the beds of the COVID-19 patients taking treatment. (ANI)

