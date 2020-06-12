Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK abandons plan to introduce full border checks with EU on Jan. 1 -FT

The United Kingdom will not introduce full border checks with the European Union on Jan. 1 after British ministers faced pressure from businesses not to compound the crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times newspaper said. Britain will instead put in place a temporary "light-touch regime" at ports such as Dover for incoming EU goods, the newspaper reported, adding this would happen whether or not there is a Brexit free trade agreement with the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:28 IST
UK abandons plan to introduce full border checks with EU on Jan. 1 -FT

The United Kingdom will not introduce full border checks with the European Union on Jan. 1 after British ministers faced pressure from businesses not to compound the crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times newspaper said.

Britain will instead put in place a temporary "light-touch regime" at ports such as Dover for incoming EU goods, the newspaper reported, adding this would happen whether or not there is a Brexit free trade agreement with the EU. The newspaper said officials had conceded, however, that goods flowing to the EU from Britain could face full checks as they enter France.

The development would mark a U-turn from February when Britain said it planned to introduce import controls on EU goods at the border. Companies have long called on the government to give them more clarity about what new border checks will be in force at the end of this year, when the status-quo transition period with the EU ends after Britain left the bloc in January.

Negotiations on a free trade deal as part of a future relationship agreement have all but stalled, with some officials hoping a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday will offer an opportunity to break the impasse. The Financial Times cited unidentified officials as saying an announcement on the border checks could be made on Friday.

Britain has stepped up preparations for leaving the EU's customs union and single market at the end of the year, reinforcing teams working on Brexit after some officials were diverted to tackling the coronavirus outbreak. But critics say the country is unprepared for the end of the transition, with some trade experts saying the government has yet to employ the required number of officials or build the necessary infrastructure to allow the new border to operate.

"The shift to a light touch regime was pretty inevitable," said Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform. "Unless the UK takes steps to ease the flow of traffic at roll-on roll-off ports, it could be complete chaos, with or without a trade agreement. COVID-19 has also made things worse ... and government just hasn't had the time to fully prepare itself for a full fat border."

The FT said the government's approach would be similar to the so-called no-deal arrangements drawn up in September last year, which prioritised flow of goods over border formalities. Agricultural goods will not enter Border Inspection Posts (BIPs) in or near the port and animal products may not immediately be required to have health certificates.

The plans would mean only controlled goods face would immediate checks whereas industrial goods would be expected to benefit from transitional measures, delaying the need for customs declarations and postpone customs duty payments.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP-Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and word from half a dozen U.S. states that their hospital beds were filling up fast.Health officials...

Relaxation of labour laws could increase child labour, say NGOs

Fearing that relaxations of labour laws following the lockdown may impact women workers and drive children to join the workforce, an alliance of NGOs have appealed to the government to review the legislations. The alliance -- Working Gro...

Odisha Police collects Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people not wearing mask

Odisha Police has collected a sum of Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people caught in public places without face masks across the state, a top police officer said on Friday. Director General of Police DGP Abhay said this while attending a video ...

Maha: Two held for hunting monkey, eating its meat

Two persons were arrested by forest officials for allegedly catching a monkey and consuming its meat in Junnar tehsil of Maharashtras Pune district, an official said on Friday. The incident was reported near Dhalewadi in Junnar forest range...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020