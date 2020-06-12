Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs North DMC to have 2 cremation platforms at Nithari by Saturday

"All other materials and facilities which are requisite for performance of cremations, such as provision of wood, water, additional shed, toilets, etc shall be ensured by the North DMC so that cremations can be carried out from Sunday, May 14, onwards," the court said in its order of June 10. The court was hearing a plea by the village residents challenging the corporation's move to demolish the existing cremation platforms and build 12 new sheds for the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:02 IST
HC directs North DMC to have 2 cremation platforms at Nithari by Saturday

The Delhi High Court has given the North Delhi Municipal Corporation time till Saturday to operationalise at least two cremation platforms in Nithari village here, saying more such infrastructure is "needed urgently". Justice Najmi Waziri said the North DMC on May 26 was granted more than a week's time to put in place the cremation facility as it had demolished the infrastructure that existed earlier for building 12 new sheds to cremate the dead.

"At request, it (North DMC) is granted further time till Saturday, June 13, to operationalise, at least, two cremation platforms. "All other materials and facilities which are requisite for performance of cremations, such as provision of wood, water, additional shed, toilets, etc shall be ensured by the North DMC so that cremations can be carried out from Sunday, May 14, onwards," the court said in its order of June 10.

The court was hearing a plea by the village residents challenging the corporation's move to demolish the existing cremation platforms and build 12 new sheds for the same. The villagers have contended that the corporation does not have the power to enter the gram sabha land and carry out such activity.

The June 10 order came after perusing the North DMC affidavit in the matter wherein it had placed before the court photographs of the temporary cremation facility it had set up in the village. The court said the platforms constructed by the corporation were "evidently incomplete and rudimentary".

It said that there was no provision for protection from the elements, like rain and sun, for even the minimum number of persons who would be allowed to attend a cremation in the prevailing situation. The court said that the two sheds set up by the corporation would have to be fairly large and observed that the North DMC has not complied with its previous order of May 26 in letter and spirit.

"Therefore, the corporation shall forthwith take corrective measures to install appropriate sheds near the cremation platforms, keeping in mind requisite health and safety parameters. "Furthermore, the said (shed) cover shall be of a height so that the pyre smoke can escape naturally without causing inconvenience to those attending the cremation," the court said.

It further asked North DMC to consider installation of appropriate exhaust system/fan. The court directed the corporation to file an affidavit with photographs indicating compliance of its orders before the next date of hearing on June 16.

The court also noted, in its order, the submission of Delhi government additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan that there is acute shortage of crematoria, especially in view of the increase of mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan also told the court that the availability of at least minimum two cremation platforms was imperative and the same should be immediately put in place and operationalised by the corporation.

Taking note of the submission, the court said, "Surely, more cremation infrastructure is needed urgently." PTI HMP SKV SA.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP-Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and word from half a dozen U.S. states that their hospital beds were filling up fast.Health officials...

Relaxation of labour laws could increase child labour, say NGOs

Fearing that relaxations of labour laws following the lockdown may impact women workers and drive children to join the workforce, an alliance of NGOs have appealed to the government to review the legislations. The alliance -- Working Gro...

Odisha Police collects Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people not wearing mask

Odisha Police has collected a sum of Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people caught in public places without face masks across the state, a top police officer said on Friday. Director General of Police DGP Abhay said this while attending a video ...

Maha: Two held for hunting monkey, eating its meat

Two persons were arrested by forest officials for allegedly catching a monkey and consuming its meat in Junnar tehsil of Maharashtras Pune district, an official said on Friday. The incident was reported near Dhalewadi in Junnar forest range...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020