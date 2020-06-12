Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM says people should not attend demonstrations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people not to attend demonstrations this weekend, and said that anyone attacking public property or the police would face "the full force of the law". It is not acceptable in this country to attack a police officer, it is not acceptable to set out in a calculated way to do damage to public property," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:44 IST
British PM says people should not attend demonstrations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people not to attend demonstrations this weekend, and said that anyone attacking public property or the police would face "the full force of the law". "My message to everybody is that for all sorts of reasons they should not go," he told Sky News.

He said on Friday the police would make more arrests in connection with earlier protests. "We will bring them to justice and they will face the full of the law. It is not acceptable in this country to attack a police officer, it is not acceptable to set out in a calculated way to do damage to public property," he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...

Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in the national capita...

US arm of Lupin voluntarily recalls one lot of diabetes drug in America

The US arm of domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd is voluntarily recalling one lot of its diabetes treatment drug metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market on account of the excess presence of a substance that could caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020