Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Irishman to be extradited over Vietnamese truck deaths

UK authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer in which the people were found to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain, an Irish court heard last year. Neither him nor Hughes have yet to enter a plea in relation to the substance of the allegations as their hearings have only concerned extradition.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:46 IST
Northern Irishman to be extradited over Vietnamese truck deaths

An Irish court on Friday approved the extradition of Northern Irishman Ronan Hughes to face manslaughter charges in Britain over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last year. British authorities are also seeking Hughes, 40, on charges of immigration offences. Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths in March.

The victims, 31 men and boys and eight women whose ages ranged from 15 to 44, were discovered in October in a container at the back of a truck driven by Robinson to an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 30 km east of London. Ireland's High Court heard that UK authorities allege that Hughes organised the drivers and travel.

Judge Paul Burns found that the alleged offences occurred in the United Kingdom and it had jurisdiction to prosecute them. Irish broadcaster RTE reported that Hughes asked to be surrendered to the UK authorities as soon as possible.

Another Northern Irishman, Eamonn Harrison, is appealing against his extradition to Britain in the Irish courts on similar charges. UK authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer in which the people were found to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain, an Irish court heard last year.

Neither him nor Hughes have yet to enter a plea in relation to the substance of the allegations as their hearings have only concerned extradition.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the...

'Kohli ek nahin, gyarah hai': Saqlain would tell English spinners

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq would always advise the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to treat skipper Virat Kohli like the entire Indian team, saying the prolific batsman alone is like a complete eleven. Saqlain was associat...

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The SP 500 was up 2.2 per cent a day after dropping 5.9 per cent. The benchmark index is sti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020