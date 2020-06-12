CBI court records statement of another Babri demolition accused

A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of Babri demolition case accused Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya. Special Judge S K Yadav directed other accused--Santosh Dubey, Om Prakash Pandey and Amar Nath Goel--to remain present in the court on June 15 for recording statement.

The court asked its office to write to the superintendent of the Sonepat District Jail in Haryana to make necessary arrangement for recording the statement of another accused, Ram Chandra Khatri. It also asked its office to send a copy of the letter to the district judge, Sonepat, for information and necessary action. Except Pawaiya, no other accused was present in court on Friday.