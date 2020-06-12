Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Eastern Naval Command's Chief
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:38 IST
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated HQs, Ministry of Defence (Navy) in Delhi.
Dasgupta is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.
During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. (ANI)
