UK PM faces cabinet backlash on plans to suspend Sunday trading laws -The Times
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported.Downing Street has made a legislation draft according to which larger supermarkets are to open for more than six hours on Sundays with Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings being in its favour, the report said.Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 02:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported. Some lawmakers wrote a letter to the prime minister saying the move will attract opposition and raised concerns about legislation that is being tabled as part of the coronavirus recovery bill, the newspaper reported.
The bill includes a measure to grant cafes and pubs fast-track approval to serve food and drink outside and digitize the planning system, according to the report. Downing Street has made a legislation draft according to which larger supermarkets are to open for more than six hours on Sundays with Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings being in its favor, the report said.
