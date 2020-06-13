Left Menu
Increase beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:32 IST
Increase beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

Taking note of the "gravity" of the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients. The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan after the Delhi government informed it that till June 9 there were 9,179 beds for COVID-19 patients in the city and out of that 4,914 were occupied and remaining were available.

The Delhi government also told the bench that total 569 ventilators were available, out of which 315 were being utilised and remaining are available. "Considering the gravity of the situation, we hereby direct the respondents (Centre and Delhi government) to increase the number of the beds for COVID-19 patients and also try to increase the number of ventilators so that all COVID patients in need can get these facilities," the bench said in its order which was passed on June 11 but made available on Saturday.

The court also said it expects all hospitals in the national capital to correctly upload the availability of real-time bed capacity data so that public may know in advance where to go if they are suffering from COVID-19. The order came while disposing a joint plea moved by several lawyers, through advocate Mridul Chakravarty, seeking proper implementation of containment guidelines, especially in Defence Colony of South Delhi, and to ensure availability of adequate number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi.

