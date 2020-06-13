Gujarat records 517 new COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 23,079

A total of 517 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally of coronavirus cases to 23,079. "517 new positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,079, of which 15,891 are cured/discharged," said State Health Department.

Gujarat continues to be one of the worst-hit states with 1,449 fatalities. India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)