AIADMK MLA tested COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu
A member of legislative assembly from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:13 IST
A member of legislative assembly from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The MLA has been admitted to the MIOT International Hospital for the treatment, confirmed the hospital authority.
"An MLA from AIADMK has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently admitted at the hospital," the hospital said. Earlier, DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan passed away in a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus on June 10. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- J Anbazhagan
- Chennai
ALSO READ
874 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, total count at 20,246
Tamil Nadu govt extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, with new set of relaxations including partial resumption of public transport.
#Unlock 1: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Ahmedabad bus services resume
Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport
With some relaxations, lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till June 30