AIADMK MLA tested COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

A member of legislative assembly from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The MLA has been admitted to the MIOT International Hospital for the treatment, confirmed the hospital authority.

"An MLA from AIADMK has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently admitted at the hospital," the hospital said. Earlier, DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan passed away in a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus on June 10. (ANI)