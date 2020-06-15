Left Menu
Low expectations as Johnson joins EU leaders to break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join a video-conference with EU leaders on Monday, keen to make headway in negotiations on a future EU-UK relationship, but officials in Brussels expect no breakthrough in the Brexit deadlock. Britain's Mail on Sunday reported that Johnson would use the meeting to "bang the table", pressing the 27-nation European Union to aim for an agreement by the end of the summer and not to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to drag its feet.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join a video-conference with EU leaders on Monday, keen to make headway in negotiations on a future EU-UK relationship, but officials in Brussels expect no breakthrough in the Brexit deadlock.

Britain's Mail on Sunday reported that Johnson would use the meeting to "bang the table", pressing the 27-nation European Union to aim for an agreement by the end of the summer and not to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to drag its feet. However, officials in Brussels said the afternoon discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament was a long-scheduled stock-taking exercise, not a negotiation.

"No one expects any breakthrough unless Boris Johnson decides to surprise us," said one senior official. "This meeting was scheduled in the withdrawal agreement, so it is happening but no one expects much." Britain left the EU in January and its relationship with the bloc is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while the two sides negotiate new terms.

London confirmed last week that it had no intention of extending the transition period beyond the end of this year, a prospect some fear may lead to a no-deal Brexit that could compound the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. London and Brussels remain far apart on issues such as fair competition guarantees and fishing rights.

In talks this month, negotiators made very little progress towards a free trade pact, but they agreed to intensify negotiations and the hope is that Monday's talks with Johnson will open the way for a renewed political push. One EU official said the conference would be an opportunity for the bloc's leaders to emphasise that the insistence of their chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on a broad deal that would keep Britain closely aligned with the EU reflected the will of all member states and not his intransigence.

Another said that despite plans to speed up negotiations, major progress was unlikely until after the summer when London would "scramble to get something done" in the 11th hour, as it did last year to clinch a deal on its withdrawal agreement.

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in various regions of northern Iraq on Sunday night in response to an increase in militant attacks on Turkish army bases, the Defence Ministry said.The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our ...

Ghana's health minister contracts COVID-19

Ghanas president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had contract...

Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000

Reported coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the countrys health ministry said on Sunday, as neighboring Ecuador approaches the same milestone. Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecua...

Irish parties plan to sign coalition deal on Monday

Irish political parties Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens will sign a deal on Monday on the formation of a new coalition government, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said after talks on Sunday aimed at ending four months of political d...
