Human resources is at the core of India's engagement with world, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said that India is an essential source of 'trusted talent' for the global economy, and human resources are at the core of India's engagement with the world. "India is today a critical source of trusted talent and competitive skills for the global economy. Human resources are at the core of our engagement with the world," said Jaishankar at the keynote address of 3rd Annual Conference, Protectors of Emigrants.

"The focus of the conference would be to focus on the policy and practices pertaining to all aspect of migration. And this is a very important responsibility and one that has acquired even greater responsibility in the light coronavirus pandemic," he added. Jaishankar further said that the focus of the government has been to provide better opportunities and welfare measures to prospective migrants.

"We have been engaged in negotiation with the foreign governments to provide ease of travel and opportunity through migration and mobility agreements," he added. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983. (ANI)