U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force.

The justices rejecting appeals in cases that had been pending before the court for months involving qualified immunity including a dispute over whether officers in Tennessee can be sued for using a dog on a man who says he had surrendered. The decision to reject the cases comes as a national spotlight is once again trained on police use of force after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Democrats and Republicans in Washington have been pulling together their own versions of police reform legislation.