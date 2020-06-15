Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with 'COVID-19 management team-11'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11' and directed them to maintain dialogue with the Divisional Commissioners (DCs) and District Magistrate (DMs) for the better arrangements with respect to COVID-19. According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), communication at every level has been a prerequisite to keep all arrangements up to the mark in COVID-19 and non-COVID hospitals.

The CM asked the officers to maintain regular communication with the senior administrative officers and expert doctors deployed as nodal officers in 11 districts and also directed them to maintain a dialogue with DCs and DMs. "Extra care has to be taken in NCR in view of better public health with additional attention to the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Baghpat and Hapur. He also directed to ramp up bed capacity and the number of medical staff in the hospitals of NCR. Timely treatment will be helpful in lowering the death rate considerably," CM Yogi quoted as saying in the release.

In the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that as many as 57.12 lakh workers have so far been given jobs in the state under MNREGA, which is highest in the country, read the release. (ANI)