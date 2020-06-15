Left Menu
CBI issues alert to states and UTs on online payment frauds, fake sanitisers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday issued alerts to states and Union Territories (UTs) about instances of online advance payment frauds and sale of fake hand sanitisers.

Updated: 15-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday issued alerts to states and Union Territories (UTs) about instances of online advance payment frauds and sale of fake hand sanitisers. The alerts have been issued on the basis of inputs received from Interpol -- the international criminal police organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

"The CBI has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams. Such scams involve instances of criminals approaching as vendors of PPE and other protective equipment suppliers related to COVID-19 pandemic and entering business transactions with clients online. After receipt of payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items," the agency said in a statement. The CBI received inputs from Interpol of instances in other countries of use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitisers.

"Instances have been reported from other countries of use of spurious hand sanitiser during the COVID-19 pandemic. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body," it said. (ANI)

