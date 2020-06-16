Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Golden State Killer' suspect to plead guilty -LA Times

An ex-policeman in California charged with murder and kidnapping attributed to a serial predator dubbed the 'Golden State Killer' is expected to plead guilty in a deal that will spare him the death penalty, the L.A. Times reported on Monday. The office of Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, one of six prosecutors involved in the case against Joseph James DeAngelo, declined to confirm the report when reached by Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 04:13 IST
'Golden State Killer' suspect to plead guilty -LA Times

An ex-policeman in California charged with murder and kidnapping attributed to a serial predator dubbed the 'Golden State Killer' is expected to plead guilty in a deal that will spare him the death penalty, the L.A. Times reported on Monday.

The office of Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, one of six prosecutors involved in the case against Joseph James DeAngelo, declined to confirm the report when reached by Reuters on Monday. "We have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any offer from the defense, given the massive scope of the case, the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses, and our inherent obligations to the victims," her office said in a statement.

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018, capping more than 40 years of investigation in a case that authorities said was finally solved by comparing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-goldenstatekiller/genealogy-websites-help-california-police-find-golden-state-killer-suspect-idUSKBN1HX3LY crime scene DNA to information on genealogy websites. DeAngelo was charged with 13 counts each of murder and kidnapping. Twelve murder counts accompany "special circumstance allegations" - such as rape of the victim - that make him eligible for capital punishment, prosecutors said.

The Times reported on Monday that multiple sources told the newspaper DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29 and that the plea will spare his life. "It's a step forward... but it's not what I was hoping for," Kris Pedretti, one of the rape victims, told the newspaper.

Authorities said DeAngelo, who was an officer in two small-town California police departments during the 1970s, was suspected of dozens of rapes and more than 120 burglaries in and around Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay area and Southern California. In 2019, four of the district attorneys agreed to seek the death penalty if they won a conviction, putting them at odds with a statewide moratorium on capital punishment.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATOs defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The r...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020