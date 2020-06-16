SC refuses to entertain plea against contempt notice, asks Bar leader to move to Guj HC

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of the president of advocates' body GHCAA challenging the contempt notice issued by the Gujarat High Court against him after taking cognizance of his alleged “scurrilous” remarks against court and its registry there. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard senior lawyer A M Singhvi, appearing for Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) president Yatin Oza, and observed that it was not inclined to hear the plea which should be heard by the high court itself.

“We are not actually inclined to hear it...we feel it should go back to high court," said the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna. While initiating the suo motu (on its own) contempt against Oza, the high court had said that the Bar leader made accusations against the court and its Registry in his live press conference conducted on Facebook.

Singhvi said that the Bar leader commented on the functioning of the registry and not on the judicial functions and moreover, the high court order has been passed in anger. The bench, however, did not entertain the plea and asked Oza to approach the High Court itself.

The senior lawyer then withdrew the plea. After taking note of the alleged statements of Oza, the High Court had said that the "scurrilous remarks appear to have been made without any substantive basis and without any intent to know the truth as also without approaching the Honourable the Chief Justice for any inquiry as the Head of the Institution." Oza, in his press conference, had made some allegations against the high court and its registry. Later, a contempt notice was issued against him by the court.