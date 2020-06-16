Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea against contempt notice, asks Bar leader to move to Guj HC

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of the president of advocates' body GHCAA challenging the contempt notice issued by the Gujarat High Court against him after taking cognizance of his alleged “scurrilous” remarks against court and its registry there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:15 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea against contempt notice, asks Bar leader to move to Guj HC

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of the president of advocates' body GHCAA challenging the contempt notice issued by the Gujarat High Court against him after taking cognizance of his alleged “scurrilous” remarks against court and its registry there. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard senior lawyer A M Singhvi, appearing for Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) president Yatin Oza, and observed that it was not inclined to hear the plea which should be heard by the high court itself.

“We are not actually inclined to hear it...we feel it should go back to high court," said the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna. While initiating the suo motu (on its own) contempt against Oza, the high court had said that the Bar leader made accusations against the court and its Registry in his live press conference conducted on Facebook.

Singhvi said that the Bar leader commented on the functioning of the registry and not on the judicial functions and moreover, the high court order has been passed in anger. The bench, however, did not entertain the plea and asked Oza to approach the High Court itself.

The senior lawyer then withdrew the plea. After taking note of the alleged statements of Oza, the High Court had said that the "scurrilous remarks appear to have been made without any substantive basis and without any intent to know the truth as also without approaching the Honourable the Chief Justice for any inquiry as the Head of the Institution." Oza, in his press conference, had made some allegations against the high court and its registry. Later, a contempt notice was issued against him by the court.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday transferred 14 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Among the transferred IPS officers is Anant Dev, currently posted as Police Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, Kanpur Nagar. He has been appoint...

Far-right suspect goes on trial for killing German politician

A suspected far-right sympathiser went on trial in Frankfurt on Tuesday for shooting dead a pro-immigration politician last year in a case that raised questions about whether Germany is doing enough to tackle right-wing radicalism. Walter L...

Shivraj had shared fake video of Rahul, will file FIR:Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said he would lodge an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sharing a fake video of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha...

Indian troops 'crossed border twice' resulting in serious physical clashes: China

Chinese foreign minister on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops had crossed the border twice which lead to the physical clashes between the two countries at the Galawn Valley, Ladakh. Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020