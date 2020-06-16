Special Enforcement Bureau seizes 107 bottles of illegal liquor in Andhra'a Peddapuram
Special Enforcement Bureau and Veerulapdu police on Tuesday seized an ambulance with 107 liquor bottles worth over Rs 1 lakh in a raid conducted at Peddapuram check post. According to an official, three persons have been arrested.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nandigama, GV Ramana Murty, informed ANI that Veerulapadu police and officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau got reliable information on illegal transport of liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh this morning. "During the search of vehicles at Peddapuram check post, an ambulance was found with 107 liquor bottles of 1 litre each worth Rs 1,05,930," he added.
The ambulance was going from Madhira of Khammam district, Telangana to Chilakaluri Peta of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)
