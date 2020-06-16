Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K HC directs petitioner to withdraw plea seeking CBI probe into KP sarpanch's killing

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday to withdraw his petition seeking a CBI probe into the killing of a sarpanch by unidentified gunmen, as he had sought to make the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory a party to the case.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:19 IST
J&K HC directs petitioner to withdraw plea seeking CBI probe into KP sarpanch's killing

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday to withdraw his petition seeking a CBI probe into the killing of a sarpanch by unidentified gunmen, as he had sought to make the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory a party to the case. "I was told by the court to withdraw the instant petition as we had included the lieutenant governor as a respondent. The court said it cannot be done as the LG is the constitutional head," the petitioner, Ramesh Kumar Pandita, told PTI.

The petitioner said he had sought a CBI probe into the killing of his close friend Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch (village head) who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district last week. "The judge told me a writ petition can only be filed by a relative or a registered organisation," he added.

Ajay Pandita, the sarpanch of Larkipora area in Anantnag district, was shot dead by the gunmen in his native village on June 8..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank scam: HC allows BW BusinessWorld Media to operate two bank accounts freezed by ED

The Delhi High Court has allowed BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited to operate its two bank accounts that were frozen under the directions from the Enforcement Directorate ED which is investigating the Yes Bank scam allegedly involving ...

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020