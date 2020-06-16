Left Menu
-HC-NLU Plea challenges 50 per cent reservation for Delhi students in NLUD: HC seeks AAP govt stand

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the Delhi government and NLUD seeking their stand on the plea by the varsity's students and alumni who have claimed that the reservation "strikes at the heart of national character and the standards of excellence" of the university. The petition also challenges NLUD's move to increase the seat intake from 80 to 120, saying it was against the express decision of the varsity's governing council and there was also lack of infrastructure like residential hostels for students, accommodation for teaching and other staff and classrooms.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging National Law University, Delhi's (NLUD) decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the Delhi government and NLUD seeking their stand on the plea by the varsity's students and alumni who have claimed that the reservation "strikes at the heart of national character and the standards of excellence" of the university.

The petition also challenges NLUD's move to increase the seat intake from 80 to 120, saying it was against the express decision of the varsity's governing council and there was also lack of infrastructure like residential hostels for students, accommodation for teaching and other staff and classrooms. The plea has claimed that the new admission policy, which provides for the reservation and increased intake, was bad in law as it was notified on January 14, 2020, without approval of the governing council, the plenary authority of NLUD.

Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh questioned the locus standi of the alumni to move such a plea and the high court directed that their names be removed from the petition. With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on June 25 by when Delhi government has to file its reply in the petition.

The petition has contended that NLUD's decision to introduce the reservation from the academic year 2020-21 was "unconstitutional and illegal". NLUD has decided to reserve 50 per cent of the total seats for candidates passing the qualifying examination from a recognized school, college or institute located within the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD). The last date for submission of application form is June 30, 2020, the petition has said.

The petition has claimed that the new admission policy seeks to take away the "mandatory residential nature" of NLUD, which would result in "disrupting the academic curriculum, various seminar and certificate courses taken by industry experts and former judges". The petition has sought setting aside of the admission notification and related guidelines and a direction that Delhi government has no power to interfere in administrative functioning of NLUD. Besides that, the plea also seeks a direction to NLUD to bring a fresh revised policy "in conformity with the previous admission notification for academic year 2019-20 and guided by the existing infrastructural constraints and limited number of seats".

