Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese army attacked Indian Army during de-escalation talks

After talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on June 6, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops were supposed to move further back in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley near the Patrolling Point 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:44 IST
Chinese army attacked Indian Army during de-escalation talks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on June 6, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops were supposed to move further back in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley near the Patrolling Point 14. While the de-escalation process was underway, a violent face-off took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, including an officer and two soldiers, in Galwan Valley. After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

"As part of efforts to talk to the Chinese side to honour their commitment made during the June 6 talks, 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh, initiated talks with the Chinese side, asking them to go back further into their territory," sources told ANI. During the talks, the Chinese side started heated arguments with the Indian delegation and started an attack on the Indian side with stones, sticks with spikes and other sharp-edged tools with an intention to cause fatalities to the Indian side, they said.

During the violent scuffles and face-off, the Chinese side outnumbering the Indian troops targeted the 16 Bihar Commanding Officer and personnel. The scuffles continued for almost three hours. Sources said the Indian side also retaliated and caused casualties to the Chinese side but probably suffered more casualties than stated officially by the Army, sources said, adding that this may go up as many soldiers are still missing, while some are critically injured.

Initially, after the incident came to light, the Army had stated that the Indian side had lost three personnel including Colonel Santosh, a JCO and Sepoy Ojha in the violent face-off in which both sides suffered casualties. The talks between the two sides at the Major General-level were held on Tuesday also where they discussed the violent face-off in the Galwan area, where the Chinese have violated the Line of Actual Control.

National Security Advisory Board member Lt Gen (retd) SL Narasimhan said that both sides were talking to each other on resolving the issue but said that "it is unlikely that this incident will turn into a major issue" between them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Suriname's president loses election, leaves economic chaos

Surinamese President Desi Bouterse, a former military ruler who has dominated the countrys politics in recent decades, lost last months national election, the countrys electoral authority said on Tuesday after three weeks verifying the vote...

Junaid Azim Mattu loses no-confidence motion in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, removed as Mayor

Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday lost a no-confidence motion moved against him by some corporators, thereby losing his position of Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC. Mattu took to Twitter to announce his defeat.The vote of No Confiden...

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assads government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the countrys nearly decade...

Ladakh face-off: China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020