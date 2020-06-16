Left Menu
30 police personnel in Ludhiana quarantined

Thirty police personnel, who came in contact with four criminals who were arrested recently and tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:03 IST
Rakesh Agrawal, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty police personnel, who came in contact with four criminals who were arrested recently and tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined. "Four criminals who were arrested recently in different cases have tested positive, after which 30 policemen who came in contact with them have been sent to quarantine centre," said Rakesh Agrawal, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana while speaking to ANI.

With regard to the testing of the 30 police personnel, he said that their testing would be done after five days. "We will conduct their tests after five days and based on the results, we shall proceed further. As of now the 30 police personnel are asymptomatic," he added. With 104 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, the positive cases count in the state rises to 3,371.

Out of the total cases 2,461 patients have recovered from the lethal infection while 838 patients are active cases. Seventy-two deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state, as of Tuesday. (ANI)

