KT Rama Rao reviews progress of T-Fiber project in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Updated: 16-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:08 IST
IT Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. Urging the T-Fiber team to ensure the entire project work is completed within 10 months, the minister said that the potential of T-Fiber network, once ready, will be enormous in delivering the citizen services across the state, said an official statement.

He asked the officials that all the existing network infrastructure in Telangana and the state data centre should be brought under T-Fiber and all Municipal Corporations and Municipalities to be included in the scope of T-Fiber. He said that the importance of a robust digital infrastructure was once again validated in the form of increased demand for online education, online healthcare and e-commerce services during the current pandemic, the statement read.

The minister stated that reliable broadband connectivity will facilitate seamless work from home option for the IT and allied sectors in a post-COVID world. "T-Fiber network, once completed, shall help transform the delivery of G2G and G2C services across the state, especially in rural areas by connecting government institutions, enterprises and households. The network has a lot of potential to revolutionise delivery of online education, tele-health and agriculture services in the state by enabling high-speed connectivity and digital content reliably and seamlessly," Rao said.

"He instructed the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the state. This enables the vision of Chief Minister to bring all the farmers in the state to come under one roof to discuss, interact and exchange of ideas with ministers and government officials through video conferencing. Farmers can also benefit as they will have better access to prices and other marketing information at their fingertips," the statement further said. (ANI)

