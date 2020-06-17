Ladakh face-off: Alert in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur border districts

Following the violent face-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh between Indian troops and Chinese People's Liberation Army forces, Himachal Pradesh has been put on alert. An alert has been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, which border China, to ensure the security of the local population and to collect intelligence to plan the future course of action, said police.

All State intelligence units have also been alerted in this regard, State police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said. "In view of the recent face-off between PLA of China and Indian Army in Ladakh sector, an alert and an advisory have been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahul-Spiti to take all precautionary measures to ensure the security of the local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan future of course of action," said Superintendent of Police, Khushal Sharma.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)