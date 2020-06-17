Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican federal judge and wife shot dead in violent western state

A Mexican federal judge and his wife were shot dead in the western state of Colima on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said, as violence continues to convulse the country even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:03 IST
Mexican federal judge and wife shot dead in violent western state

A Mexican federal judge and his wife were shot dead in the western state of Colima on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said, as violence continues to convulse the country even amid the coronavirus outbreak. A group of armed men entered Judge Uriel Villegas' home in Colima, the state capital, Tuesday morning and shot the couple in front of their two daughters, local media reported.

The attorney general's office said in a statement it would investigate "the heinous murder" of the judge and his wife. Earlier this month, the body of a Colima state lawmaker who belonged to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) was found in an unmarked grave a few weeks after she was reported missing.

Colima, which is home to Mexico's biggest container port on the Pacific coast, has for several years been wracked by bloody turf wars between rival drug gangs. Last year Colima registered the highest homicide rate of any state in Mexico. Arturo Zaldivar, chief justice of Mexico's Supreme Court, said the murders "hurt the entire justice system and each and every Mexican," and urged authorities to guarantee the safety of federal judges and their families.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of COVID-19 victims conducted by Delhi Hospitals after Home Minister's directive

Following a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the last rites of some of the coronavirus infected patients in Delhi were conducted by hospitals with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The...

Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

Turkeys Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraqs Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK in recent days. Our heroic commandos are ...

U.S. unions urge Mexico to defend workers' rights after labor advocate's arrest

Pressure is growing for Mexican authorities to release prominent labor lawyer Susana Prieto, arrested a week ago at a protest, with two U.S. unions concerned about a rights clampdown ahead of a new regional trade deal.Prieto, who last year ...

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea said on Wednesday it had rejected South Koreas offer to send special envoys to ease escalating bilateral tensions, and vowed to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units in the latest step towards nullifying inter-Korean pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020