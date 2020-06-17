Why is PM silent? Why is he hiding? asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China face-off
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:57 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area on Monday evening.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister is silent about the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi said on Twitter.
"How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he further said. The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)
