Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Centre to treat as representation plea to prohibit kanwariyas above 60 yrs from pilgrimage

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to treat as representation a plea seeking to prohibit 'kanwariyas' above 60 years, particularly those with co-morbidities, from undertaking this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ which is starting from July 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:35 IST
HC asks Centre to treat as representation plea to prohibit kanwariyas above 60 yrs from pilgrimage

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to treat as representation a plea seeking to prohibit 'kanwariyas' above 60 years, particularly those with co-morbidities, from undertaking this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ which is starting from July 6. The petition, which came up before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, said that as per the government reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has been most lethal for those in 60-plus age group.

The sheer number of pilgrims participating in the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ or pilgrimage ensures infinite social contacts of the kanwariyas among them and with the rest of the community, which is a very high-risk situation not only for the aged and co-morbid kanwaryias, but also for their family members and the whole community, it said. Petitioner and advocate Subhash Vijayran said the obstinacy of his 66-and-a-half-year old father, who is a chronic smoker with respiratory co-morbidities, to undertake ‘Kanwar Yatra’ from July 6 to 19 has compelled him to approach the court praying for a moratorium on this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ for pilgrims of over 60 years of age.

During the hearing, central government standing counsel Anil Soni referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for phased reopening and said “till today large congregations and religious functions are prohibited, so the PIL is not maintainable”. Regarding the petitioner’s prayer to stop his father from going in ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Soni said he (father) is a mature person and cannot be stopped from practicing his religion.

The plea said during ‘Kanwar Yatra’, tens of millions of ‘kanwariyas’ walk hundreds of miles – starting from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar – to their residences, carrying Ganga jal or the holy water of the Ganges on their shoulders. It also sought to direct the Centre to issue appropriate notification in this regard and publicise it.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges lower after UK inflation data, Brexit fears weigh

Sterling was slightly weaker on Wednesday after data showed inflation fell to its lowest level since June 2016 last month as the coronavirus pandemic sucked demand from the global economy and caused oil prices to tumble.Low inflation would ...

Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative....

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this years U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be impossible to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the eve...

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020