NGT directs committee to look into illegal sand mining in UP

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday asked a committee headed by former high court judge to look into illegal sand mining on the river bed between Etawah and Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked an oversight committee headed by former high court judge SVS Rathore to ascertain the facts from concerned District Magistrates or any other administrative channel.

The committee has been directed to furnish a report in the matter before September 23 by e-mail. The tribunal noted that the earlier report filed by Deputy Director, Department of Environment on behalf of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority , Uttar Pradesh and state pollution control board states that there is no illegal mining, the applicant in person challenges the said report.

"The applicant has filed an affidavit dated March 3 disputing the above stand. It is submitted that illegal sand mining is still taking place. Photographs of unnumbered truck carrying sand and news article published in Daily Amar Ujala have been annexed in support of this claim. The news item is that action has been taken against ten constables for illegal mining," the bench noted. In view of the above, it is difficult to accept the report filed by the state pollution control board without further verification, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Ajay Pandey and others seeking against illegal sand mining on the river bed between Etawah and Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh..