Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar minister files defamation suit against Tejashwi Yadav

Incidentally, Choudhary was a member of the cabinet headed by Rabri Devi from the Congress quota. In his defamation suit he pointed out that Yadav was his former cabinet colleague referring to the period when the RJD leader was the Deputy CM while Choudhary got a cabinet berth from the Congress quota in the Grand Alliance government headed by Nitish Kumar and aware of his Dalit identity.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:29 IST
Bihar minister files defamation suit against Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday filed a defamation suit against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claiming he had recently shared an "edited/doctored" video to say that the state cabinet member had hurled an expletive while speaking about the opposition party. Choudhary, a Dalit himself, took the step two days after he had slapped a legal notice on Yadav asking him to furnish a reply "within 10 hours of receipt" which elicited no response from the RJD chief ministerial candidate.

In his complaint filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Patna, Choudhary, who holds the building construction portfolio in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, has invoked Sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, Choudhary had in the video sought to dismiss an "open letter" by Lalu Prasad, Yadavs father and RJDs founding president, wherein he had expressed his commitment to keep fighting for the depressed and oppressed (dalit aur shoshit) classes of Bihar despite being away in Ranchi, serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Choudhary, who had previously headed the state Congress but joined the JD(U) three years ago following factional feuds, had pooh-poohed the RJD supremos rhetoric and asked what did he and his wife Rabri Devi do for the underprivileged during the 15 years they held the Chief Ministers post between themselves. Incidentally, Choudhary was a member of the cabinet headed by Rabri Devi from the Congress quota.

In his defamation suit he pointed out that Yadav was his former cabinet colleague referring to the period when the RJD leader was the Deputy CM while Choudhary got a cabinet berth from the Congress quota in the Grand Alliance government headed by Nitish Kumar and aware of his Dalit identity. Debunking Yadavs allegation of use of foul language, Choudhary sought to highlight that he was "highly educated", a Ph.D. holder whose research papers have been published in International journals and that he presented one of these at Harvard University in 2016.

The minister asserted that the RJD leader had uploaded the video with the "mala fide intention" to defame him ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Choudhary urged the court that in the light of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, Yadav be prosecuted and punished for the "defamatory and unsubstantiated statements" and slapped with "punitive damages..in accordance with law".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seesaw as rising coronavirus cases offset recovery hopes

Equity markets around the world seesawed on Wednesday as the prior days rally on economic and vaccine hopes faded, while fresh coronavirus outbreaks and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia boosted demand for the dollar and safe-haven debt....

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes tot...

Telangana govt to celebrate birth centenary of ex-PM Narasimha Rao on grand scale

The birth centenary of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao will be celebrated by the Telangana government in a grand manner for one year beginning June 28, birth anniversary of the late leader who hailed from the state, in honour of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020