Delhi Violence: Safoora Zargar approches Delhi HC for Bail

Student Activist Safoora Zargar has approached Delhi High Court for bail in connection with the north-east Delhi violence case. The Delhi Police had booked Safoora, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in February.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher will hear the bail plea on Thursday. Her bail please was recently dismissed by the trial Court. Trial Court Judge while dismissed her bail plea said "I do not find merits in the bail application, it is accordingly dismissed."

However, the trial court asked the concerned jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Safoora Zargar. Special Cell of Delhi Police had opposed her bail plea saying that she has allegedly made an inflammatory speech and part of a conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago. The police told the court that accused people were part of the protest against Citizen Amendment Acts in various parts of the national capital.

In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protest in various parts of the north-east area of Delhi. They also took part in a protest and blocked road near a Jafrabad metro station.(ANI)