Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Proud of my son, will send grandsons in Army too': Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar who lost his life in Galwan face-off

Nimendra Yadav, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar who laid out his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area, said on Wednesday that he is proud of his son for his sacrifice in the service of the nation.

ANI | Saharsa (Bihar) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:41 IST
'Proud of my son, will send grandsons in Army too': Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar who lost his life in Galwan face-off
Nimendra Yadav, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar speaking to media in Saharsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nimendra Yadav, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar who laid out his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area, said on Wednesday that he is proud of his son for his sacrifice in the service of the nation. "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them to the Army, too," said Yadav.

Braveheart Sepoy Kundan Kumar's wife said that she last spoke to him on June 9. "I last spoke to him on June 9. I want revenge for his death."

Late Sepoy Kundan Kumar is survived by his elderly parents, his wife and two sons. He joined the Indian Army in the year 1912. In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that "India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated".

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, laid out their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Presidency University sets up training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians

The Presidency University has set up a training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians to help them become experts in detecting viruses of infectious diseases. The centre will be of much help in producing skilled laboratory technici...

Trump is aware of India-China border row: WH

US President Donald Trump is aware of the fierce clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Laddakh, the White House said on Wednesday, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. Twenty Indi...

COVID SCIENCE-Tiny sponges may soak up coronavirus; old steroid dexamethasone saves lives in COVID-19 study

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Microscopic sponges may be able to soak up the coro...

EW Metro Railway gets nod for extension of services

The Commissioner of Railway Safety CRS has granted authorization for extension of services from Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium to Phoolbagan stations of East West Metro Railway, an official said here on Wednesday. The E-W Metro authorities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020