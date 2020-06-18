G7 foreign ministers urge China not impose security law on Hong Kong

G7 foreign ministers urge China not impose security law on Hong KongReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:13 IST
The G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on China not to follow through with plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. "The proposed national security law would risk seriously undermining the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle and the territory's high degree of autonomy," the foreign ministers of United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the EU's High Representative said in the statement.
"We strongly urge the Government of China to re-consider this decision," it said.
