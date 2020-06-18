Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson, Macron to honour French Resistance fighters in London

They are also likely to discuss Brexit, an issue that has been rising back up the political agenda in recent weeks as pressure increases on Britain and the European Union to agree and ratify a trade deal before a Dec. 31 deadline. Macron's visit marks the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's radio address to the French nation, shortly after the Nazi invasion of France, in which he laid the foundations of the Resistance.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 03:00 IST
Johnson, Macron to honour French Resistance fighters in London

Four men who played significant roles in the French Resistance during World War Two will be honored by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony in London on Thursday.

Macron, on his first trip outside France since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March, will also meet Johnson at 10 Downing Street to discuss their governments' responses to the pandemic. They are also likely to discuss Brexit, an issue that has been rising back up the political agenda in recent weeks as pressure increases on Britain and the European Union to agree and ratify a trade deal before a Dec. 31 deadline.

Macron's visit marks the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's radio address to the French nation, shortly after the Nazi invasion of France, in which he laid the foundations of the Resistance. The address was broadcast from London by the BBC on June 18, 1940, with permission from Winston Churchill.

To mark the occasion, Britain will bestow awards on four Resistance fighters: Edgard Tupet-Thome, 100; Daniel Cordier, 99; Hubert Germain, 99, and Pierre Simonet, 98. They will not be present but will receive their awards in France later. The four are the only surviving holders of the Croix de la Liberation (Cross of Liberation), an honor bestowed by De Gaulle on 1,038 men and women who distinguished themselves in the struggle to liberate France.

Johnson said the men symbolized "the enduring depth and strength" of Franco-British friendship - which has been tested by Brexit turbulence since Britain voted to quit the European Union in a 2016 referendum. Macron will take part in a ceremonial event with Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla. The French leader will also be treated to a joint flypast by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic team, and their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France.

A statue of Churchill that stands on Parliament Square was uncovered for Macron's visit. The statue had been boarded up since last week to prevent it from being damaged by Black Lives Matter protesters.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Alita: Battle Angel 2 progress updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

Alita Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. There is another reason why fans are vehemently looking forward to the second movie. The reason is it is going to be directed by ...

U.S. fines Copa Airlines $450K for transporting passengers between U.S., Venezuela

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it fined Panamas Copa Airlines 450,000 for unlawfully transporting passengers between the United States and Venezuela via a stopover point, and ordered the airline to avoid future similar...

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020