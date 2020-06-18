Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dismisses Katara case convict Vishal Yadav's plea for parole

The court asked the "competent authority", which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision within 15 days. On May 16, the competent authority rejected Yadav's plea for parole on the ground that he has been awarded 25 years imprisonment without any remission, and against that order he moved the high court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:27 IST
HC dismisses Katara case convict Vishal Yadav's plea for parole

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea for emergency parole of Vishal Yadav who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. Justice V K Rao, via video conferencing, pronounced the order dismissing Yadav's plea.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan confirmed that Yadav's plea was rejected. The detailed order giving reasons for the same is awaited.

Yadav had sought eight weeks emergency parole on the ground that he could get infected by COVID-19 or TB due to overcrowding and poor sanitation in the prison. He had moved a similar plea in April which was disposed of on May 2 by the high court. The court asked the "competent authority", which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision within 15 days.

On May 16, the competent authority rejected Yadav's plea for parole on the ground that he has been awarded 25 years imprisonment without any remission, and against that order he moved the high court. Yadav also sought quashing of the May 16 order.

He contended that the number of coronavirus cases was increasing at a high rate and there was a risk of infection to him inside the prison, especially since he had been a tuberculosis (TB) patient in the past. On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara.

Another co-convict Sukhdev Pehalwan was also handed down a 20-year jail term. Prior to this, the Delhi High Court, while upholding the life imprisonment awarded to Vikas and Vishal Yadav by the trial court, specified a 30-year sentence, without any remission, to both of them. It awarded a 25-year jail term to third convict Pehalwan.

All three were convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Katara from a marriage party in February 2002 and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas. Bharti is the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav who is in jail in connection with another murder case.

Katara was murdered as Vishal and Vikas Yadav did not approve of his affair with Bharti because they belonged to different castes, the lower court said in its verdict..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

China's goal in South Asia is to limit 'defiance' from India and 'hinder' Indo-US ties: Report

Amidst the Chinese incursion into Indian territories in Ladakh, an influential US think-tank has said that Chinas immediate goal in South Asia is to limit any defiance from India and hinder its burgeoning partnership with the US. The repo...

Roche Pharma India expands partnership with Cipla for key oncology medicines

Drug firm Roche Pharma India on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with domestic pharma major Cipla to further improve access to its key oncology medicines in India. Roche Pharma India has signed a distribution agreement with Cip...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No reclosing the United StatesPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavir...

US congrats India on UNSC election, says looking ahead to working with it on global peace, security

The US has extended a warm welcome to India on its election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that it looks forward to working with New Delhi in the powerful organ of the United Nations on the issues of internati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020