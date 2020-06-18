Top China parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

Top China parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislationReuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:32 IST
The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament will review a draft Hong Kong national security legislation during its session in Beijing that began on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Xinhua said the draft legislation specifies the definition of four crimes: separatist activity, state subversion, terrorist activity, and collusion with foreign forces. The bill also specifies punishments for such crimes, the report said.
