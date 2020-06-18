COVID-19 test price in Delhi capped at Rs 2,400
Delhi government on Thursday announced a price cap at Rs 2,400 for COVID-19 RT-PCR test.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:06 IST
Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in his tweet said, "Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for #COVID19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of all charges."
Earlier, Home Ministry Spokesperson tweeted, "As per the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man, High-level expert committee's report on 'Covid-19 testing rates' received by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400." (ANI)
