Complete communication cut off with several areas close to LAC including Changtang, Durbuk and Nyom: LAHDC

Several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Changtang, Durbuk and Nyoma are completely cut off from communication, said Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:33 IST
Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal speaking to ANI in Ladakh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Changtang, Durbuk and Nyoma are completely cut off from communication, said Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal. He said that they are unable to contact their councillors in these areas.

"Several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Changtang, Durbuk and Nyoma are completely cut off from communication. We are unable to contact our councillors in these areas," Wangyal told ANI. Extending his condolences to the Army personnel who were killed in the face-off at Galawan Valley in eastern Ladakh, he said: "I pay tributes to 20 soldiers who attained martyrdom guarding our borders. People of Ladakh stand shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army."

"We hope that our Army will thwart Chinese conspiracy along the border," he added. This comes three days after at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

