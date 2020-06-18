Left Menu
NGT orders committee to probe gas leak at pharmaceutical company in UP

The National Green Tribunal Thursday formed a committee to probe into allegation of incidents of gas leak at a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Jitendra Singh alleging that incidents of gas leak took place on June 7 and 10, 2020, from Teva API Pvt. Ltd., Chandpur Road, Gajraula, District Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:33 IST
The National Green Tribunal Thursday formed a committee to probe into allegation of incidents of gas leak at a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual and action taken report from a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board and the UP State Pollution Control Board within two months from today. "The report may be filed by e-mail. The State PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. A copy of this order be sent to the CPCB and the State PCB by email. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the CPCB and the State PCB and file an affidavit of service within one week," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 24. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Jitendra Singh alleging that incidents of gas leak took place on June 7 and 10, 2020, from Teva API Pvt. Ltd., Chandpur Road, Gajraula, District Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The plea claimed that the pharmaceutical manufacturing company was operating in violation of environmental norms and the leakage of gas affected public health.

