Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail to accused in RFL scam

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Religare Enterprises Ltd’s (REL) former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anil Saxena in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:02 IST
HC grants bail to accused in RFL scam

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Religare Enterprises Ltd’s (REL) former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anil Saxena in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Justice Vibhu Bakhru granted bail to Saxena, who was a former director in RFL, on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount and directed him not to leave the national capital without prior permission of the trial court.

The high court also asked Saxena, who was represented through advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, not to contact any of the employees of REL, Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) or any of the Religare group of companies and he shall be present in all the hearings or proceedings. “This court is also of the view that the petitioner (Saxena) does not present any flight risk. The petitioner is a professional accountant. His qualifications are recognised in India but not in most other countries. He has been stationed in India and there is no material to indicate that he would present any flight risk,” the judge said.

The high court said though it has been contended by the complainant firm RFL that Saxena has the means to flee the country, there does not appear to be any cogent material to entertain any such apprehension. “This court is also of the view that the alleged role of the petitioner in the alleged offence cannot be equated to that of the promoters who are also alleged to be the beneficiaries of the funds allegedly siphoned from RFL,” it said. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had arrested REL promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena last year in connection with a case related to alleged siphoning of money from Religare Finvest Limited, which is a subsidiary of REL.

While Saxena has been granted bail by the high court, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh and Kavi Arora are still under judicial custody in Tihar Jail. The trial court had earlier rejected the bail to all accused persons on grounds of gravity of offences amongst others.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...

EXCLUSIVE-Massive spying on users of Google's Chrome shows new security weakness

A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Googles market-leading Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters, highlighting the tech industrys failure to protect browser...

Ladakh standoff: Siliguri market in Bengal to drop 'Hong Kong' from its name as mark of protest

Amid anti-China protests across the country, the Hong Kong market near Siliguris Hill Cart Road in West Bengal is set to get a new name, as shop owners decide to drop any reference to the dragon land. They have also decided to stop selling ...

Registration a must for people wanting to stay in Haryana for over 3 days

The Haryana government has decided to regulate the movement of people coming to the state for a stay of over three days, making it mandatory for them to register on its portal. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020