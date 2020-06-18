Left Menu
43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:45 IST
43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains
A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to the official press release, stranded persons were allowed to register for movement from May 1, and the process of sending migrant workers began on the 8th of the same month. The registration facility was made available through the helpline number and on the website of the Chandigarh Administration. A help desk had also been set up to receive calls from migrant labourers.

After the persons register themselves to move out of the state, they are contacted one day before the scheduled departure of the train, and telephone calls are made to ask them to reach the two holding centres which have been set up at Chandigarh College of Engineering Technology (CCET) in sector-26, stated the press release. The persons are medically examined and provided a packed lunch, after which they are sent through buses to board the trains. The release also stated that those who didn't receive calls were not to go to the holding centres. Ladies with small children, pregnant women, handicapped persons and senior citizens were accommodated on priority.

The Chandigarh administration also advised people from other districts not to enter the state as their journey will only be arranged by authorities of that district only. (ANI)

