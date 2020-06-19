Left Menu
Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday that "an agreeable solution is possible" for the U.N. nuclear watchdog's request for access to two nuclear sites in the country. France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran's nuclear deal with major powers, have submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two old sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats taking part in an IAEA virtual meeting said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 19-06-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:45 IST
Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday that "an agreeable solution is possible" for the U.N. nuclear watchdog's request for access to two nuclear sites in the country.

France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran's nuclear deal with major powers, have submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two old sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats taking part in an IAEA virtual meeting said. "BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran's supreme interests. E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties," Zarif tweeted. "We've nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 yrs than in IAEA history. An agreeable solution is possible, but Res will ruin it."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, is the official name of Iran's multilateral nuclear deal. If the IAEA resolution is passed, it would raise pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the two sites where the IAEA suspects activities potentially related to developing nuclear weapons were carried out in the early 2000s, long before the deal.

