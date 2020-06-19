Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran economist BPR Vithal Baru passes away at 93

Retired IAS officer B P R Vithal Baru passed away here in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday due to old age-related problems. He was 93.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:16 IST
Veteran economist BPR Vithal Baru passes away at 93
Veteran econimist and Former IAS officer B.P.R. Vithal Baru. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Retired IAS officer B P R Vithal Baru passed away here in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday due to old age-related problems. He was 93. The veteran economist is survived by wife Seshu, daughter Nivedita Kumar and sons Sanjaya Baru and Chaitanya Baru. Sanjaya Baru was media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Vithal Baru, a 1950 batch IAS officer was Secretary, Finance and Planning, Government of Andhra Pradesh, from 1972 to 1982 and Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board and Member, Tenth Finance Commission. He was also Chairman, Expenditure Commission, Government of Kerala.

He had a brief stint at the International Monetary Fund as Fiscal Advisor to the governments of Sudan and Malawi. He established the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad. His father, Professor B.V. Rama Narasu, was principal, Warangal Arts College and professor of economics, Nizam College.

Educated at Madrasa-e-Aliya high school, Hyderabad, Vithal graduated from Madras Christian College and joined the Hyderabad Civil Service in 1949, qualifying for the IAS in 1950. In 1942, Vithal quit his undergraduate studies at Nizam College, Hyderabad, attended the Quit India session of the Indian National Congress in Mumbai and immersed himself in the national movement. On Gandhiji's advice, written on a postcard that Vithal preserved with care, he returned to his studies at Madras where he was the first Indian president of the MCC students' union to fly the Indian tricolour.

Vithal has many publications to his credit. His essay titled "The Telangana Surpluses: A Case Study" played an influential role in shaping the demand for a separate state of Telangana. In 1960, Vithal was deputed to be registrar of Osmania University. After retirement, Vithal was associated with many social organisations and causes including the Nizam's trust, Hyderabad Literary Society and Jana Vignana Vedika. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...

Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutantos upcoming book Dial A for Aunties for Netflix. The project, being touted as Crazy Rich Asians&#160;meets&#160;Weekend at Bernies story, will be directed by Khan, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020