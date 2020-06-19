Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment plan, seeks detailed response from Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:24 IST
SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment plan, seeks detailed response from Centre
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital. A bench of the apex court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also sought a detailed response from the Central government on a plea seeking to stay the Central Vista redevelopment plan in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court also allowed a request by petitioner Rajeev Suri to amend his plea and slated the matter for further hearing on July 7. During the hearing held through video conferencing, the lawyer for the petitioner told the apex court that the environmental clearance committee had passed some order yesterday in connection with the project despite the matter being pending in this court.

"This matter can be taken up later but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta must assure that no further actions or step will be taken," petitioner's lawyer submitted. Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file its detailed response in the matter while Suri said that he will file a rejoinder on its reply.

The Supreme Court had in the last hearing also refused to stay the redevelopment plan observing that nobody is doing anything during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The plea, moved by Suri, is also challenging the decision of the Central government to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...

Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutantos upcoming book Dial A for Aunties for Netflix. The project, being touted as Crazy Rich Asians&#160;meets&#160;Weekend at Bernies story, will be directed by Khan, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020